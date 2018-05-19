PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the awards ceremony for the 71st Cannes Film Festival being presented Saturday night (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Cannes jury president Cate Blanchett has arrived at the Cannes awards ceremony in a silk gown with a large red bow on the back.

She told journalists Saturday evening that it had been "a very rich and powerful festival" and the deliberations in the jury had been "amicable."

Advertisement

Blanchett says jurors didn't "judge" the winner but they "chose" it.

The actress is one of the few women to head the jury in the festival's 71 year history. She has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement and used the role as a platform to highlight sexism in the film industry. Other jury members arrived shortly after, including actresses Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

___

7 p.m.

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki is among the first contenders for the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or to hit the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals in a fitted one shoulders gown.

Labaki is considered one of the front runners for the film festival's top prize as her film "Capernaum" received the longest standing ovation of the competition, at 15 minutes.

Spike Lee also was seen on Saturday night's red carpet, telling journalists that he'd been in New York "yesterday." Lee, a Cannes veteran, said he first came to the festival in 1986. His film "BlackKklansman" debuted at the festival and is due to be released in August.

Organizers often call winning contenders for them to come back and attend the ceremony, leading some to speculate on the potential winners based on who graces the red carpet at the end of the 12 day festival.

___

5 p.m.

The makers of 21 movies are vying to win the Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top prize.

The star-studded awards ceremony is taking place Saturday night in the French Riviera city.

Australian actress and campaigner against sexual harassment Cate Blanchett led this year's jury, which also included actress Kristen Stewart.

The May 8-19 festival, the first since the downfall of film mogul Harvey Weinstein over accusations of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, was dominated by the #MeToo movement.

A movie by one of three female directors in the lineup, "Capernaum" by Lebanon's Nadine Labaki, is considered by some a front-runner for the Palme d'Or.

Other favorites include "BlacKkKlansman" by Spike Lee, "Burning" by South Korea's Lee Chang-dong and "The Wild Pear Tree" by Turkey's Nuri Bilge Ceylan.