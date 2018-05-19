TOP STORIES:

SOC--FA CUP FINAL

LONDON — Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the FA Cup final, the last chance for the teams to complete the season with a trophy. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Rafael Nadal faces longtime rival Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open semifinals for the 51st time in their stellar careers. On the women's side, defending champion Elina Svitolina returned to the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Kontaveit. Svitolina will face either top-ranked Simona Halep or Maria Sharapova in Sunday's final on the Foro Italico red clay. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 300 words. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

HKO--WORLDS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The United States plays Sweden in the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship, and Canada faces Switzerland. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1815 GMT, photos. 500 words by 2015 GMT.

HKN--CAPITALS-LIGHTNING

TAMPA, Florida — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, who have thrived on the road in the playoffs, look to take a 3-2 lead over Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 2315 GMT.

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-TECHNOLOGY

Technology will play a bigger role than ever before at this year's World Cup, and it's largely thanks to Frank Lampard's goal that wasn't. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid visits Villarreal in the last round of the Spanish league and its final match before facing Liverpool in the Champions League final. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon will play his last match for Juventus after 17 years at the club. Juventus will also be presented with its seventh successive Serie A trophy in its final match of the season against Hellas Verona. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN CUP FINAL

BERLIN — Niko Kovac faces his future employer as his Eintracht Frankfurt side takes on Bayern Munich in the German Cup final. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco, Lyon and Marseille fight for the remaining two automatic spots in the Champions League in the final day of the French league. Paris Saint-Germain sealed the title last month. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2200 GMT.

RAC--PREAKNESS

BALTIMORE — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness. SENT: 160 words, photo.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

MONTE ZONCOLAN, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia after the 13th stage, which ends with Europe's toughest climb up Monte Zoncolan. There are four other categorized climbs on the 186-kilometer route from San Vito al Tagliamento before the final iconic ascent and that could see some changes in the general classification. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

SYDNEY — The New South Wales Waratahs emphatically ended a 40-match losing streak by Australian sides against those from New Zealand in Super Rugby, beating the Dunedin-based Highlanders 41-12 on Saturday. SENT: 590 words.

GLF--BYRON NELSON

DALLAS — Marc Leishman has a one-shot lead over 21-year-old rookie Aaron Wise after setting the 36-hole scoring record at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Hometown star Jordan Spieth is still eight shots back. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia — In Gee Chun takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Kingsmill Championship. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

HKN--JETS-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights were a 500-to-1 long shot to win the Stanley Cup before the NHL season began in October. Their surprisingly successful inaugural season is still rolling along, and they're one win from a berth to the Stanley Cup final. By W.G. Ramirez. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

HOUSTON — Charlie Morton pitched seven solid innings, Tony Kemp had a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Friday night for their third straight win. SENT: 1,740 words, photo.

BKN--WARRIORS-CURRY'S SHOT

OAKLAND, California — Stephen Curry has absolutely no concerns about his 3-point touch, so he's counting on the first one he takes going in. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-ALL-STAR-QUALIFYING

CONCORD, North Carolina — Matt Kenseth is hoping Friday night's qualifying is a sign better times are ahead. Kenseth's return to racing is already paying big dividends for Roush Fenway Racing after he grabbed the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. By Steve Reed. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BAD--THOMAS AND UBER CUP-PREVIEW

BANGKOK — World badminton champion Viktor Axelsen will lead Denmark's title defense at the Thomas and Uber Cup which begins on Sunday. SENT: 300 words.

