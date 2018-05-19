A man allegedly punched a deaf woman's service dog and then hit her pregnant stomach because he felt the great dane 'took up more space than it deserved' on Thursday.

Hazel Ramirez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, was flying to Orlando for her gender reveal party with her partner, Matthew Silvay.

The 21-year-old told News 6 her Great Dane Zariel had slept through the majority of the flight from Colarado Springs, before waking up when the flight landed and stretching, reports Daily Mail.

Earlier, Timothy Manley's wife, Petrini, had complained of allergies, and the canine's stretch was allegedly the final straw for the 59-year-old.

Police said Manley hit the dog with a closed fist, causing Zariel to yelp and hide from the man under a seat.

Ms Ramirez, who is expecting her third child in just a few months, and her partner, who is also deaf, tried to tell the man off as best they could as the plane made its way to the gate.

Manley allegedly punched Ms Ramirez in the stomach (pictured is the soon to be mother of three during an earlier pregnancy). Photo / Facebook

Law enforcement officials were called to the gate, but before they arrived, a police report says Manley punched Ms Ramirez in her stomach before Mr Silvay, 30, tackled the man so he could not escape the police.

Ms Ramirez also told News 6 Manley pushed her two young daughters over in his bid to escape.

"They fell and cried so hard," she said.

Manley was travelling with his wife, Petrini (right) who had earlier complained of allergies. Photo / Facebook

Manley later told police Zariel "took up more space than [he] felt it deserved", The Orlando Sentinel reported.

Everyone involved declined medical treatment at the airport, but Ms Ramirez says she wants to press charges.

The FBI is now investigating what, if any, charges can be laid. The soon-to-be mother-of-three says she will testify in court if needed.