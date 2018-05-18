OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi girl who died of rare brain cancer has inspired her parents and actor Nicolas Cage to help search for a cure.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the parents of 7-year-old Sophia Ann Myers — Josh Myers and Angel Myers McIlrath — announced the formation of the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Thursday. The announcement also said Cage has donated $10,000 to the nonprofit in honor of Sophia.

Sophia died almost eight months after her diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. That type of cancer makes those with it unable to walk, talk, see, swallow or hear. Sophia's parents are asking for volunteers and donations to support the foundation's goal of finding a cause and cure for the disease. The foundation will also provide services to patients and their families.

