NEW YORK (AP) — For one week each May, some of television's best-known comics take on a new role as the little devils perched on the shoulders of their bosses.

Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien delivered withering jokes at the expense of their industry this past week before advertisers gathered in venues like Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall to hear what broadcast networks have in store for next season.

The executives can't talk about declining ratings or a lack of ideas, boardroom battles or new series that will disappear after an episode or two. They're paid to project confidence at what are essentially elaborate sales presentations with billions of dollars at stake.

It's left to the comics to acknowledge what people are thinking but not saying.