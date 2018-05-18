MILAN (AP) — Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has opened voting by its members on a program with the right-wing League party that could clear the way to Italy's first populist government.

Luigi Di Maio, the 5-Star leader, assured his voters Friday that they would find the money to pay for social programs and tax cuts both through investments and upcoming negotiations in Brussels on the European Union's seven-year budget cycle

Five-Star members are voting online, while backers of the League will vote Saturday in city and town centers. Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini are to present their program and minister list, including a premier candidate, to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.

The program includes a minimum salary for struggling Italians and the introduction of a flat tax.