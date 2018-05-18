SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A convoy of buses with about 270 migrants, including children, has been stuck in central Bosnia, reflecting the chaotic situation in the war-scarred Balkan country as it struggles to cope with the influx.

Authorities were transporting migrants Friday from Sarajevo, the capital, toward a center for asylum-seekers near the southwestern town of Mostar, but the regional authorities there didn't allow them in.

The buses then have returned into the Sarajevo district and remain blocked. Local media say there are 18 children among the migrants, who are frightened and confused.

Bosnia's authorities earlier on Friday dismantled a migrant tent settlement in central Sarajevo to move them to the Mostar area. Interior Minister Dragan Mektic told N1 television that the convoy blockade there amounted to a "coup d'etat."