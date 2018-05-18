SYDNEY (AP) — A man who provided a revolver used to kill a state police employee in an Islamic State group-inspired attack in Sydney in 2015 was sentenced on Friday to 17 years in prison.

Farhad Jabar, 15, was shot dead by police moments after he killed Curtis Cheng with a 0.38 Smith & Wesson as the accountant walked from the New South Wales state police headquarters in central Sydney after work.

Talal Alameddine, 25, refused to stand for Justice Peter Johnson who sentenced him in the New South Wales Supreme Court to serve a minimum 13 ½ years behind bars.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, has criminalized refusing to stand for a judge after several Muslim defendants remained seated in court on religious grounds.

Advertisement

Alameddine had pleaded guilty to recklessly possessing an object connected with a terrorist act and supplying a pistol. The maximum penalty for each offense is 30 years in prison.

Alameddine provided the gun to Raban Alou, 20, who passed it on Jabar. The court could not determine whether Alameddine had sold the gun or gave it away. Alou was sentenced in March to 44 years in prison for his role.

A note found on Jabar's body said he had "come to put terror in your hearts" through violence for the Islamic State movement.

"You all are being watched 24/7, while you are asleep, awake, planning," the note tendered to court said.

"Your nights will be turned into nightmares, your days into hell ... by the will of Allah," it added.