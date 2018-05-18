SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say Pakistani soldiers targeted frontier posts and villages in disputed Kashmir, killing a husband and wife and a soldier.

Top police officer S.D. Singh says the cross border firing and shelling began overnight and spread to dozens of posts on Friday in Jammu region of the Himalayan territory.

Paramilitary officials say Indian soldiers are responding to Pakistani gunfire and shelling and have described it as "unprovoked and indiscriminate."

There's been no immediate reaction from Pakistan.

In the past, each country has accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to casualties on both sides.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, claimed by both in its entirety.