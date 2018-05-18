CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (troo-DOH') is scheduled to speak at a gathering of tech entrepreneurs at MIT.

Trudeau will visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus on Friday to headline the annual meeting of the school's Solve initiative.

The project connects tech entrepreneurs with leaders in government, business and academia to tackle world problems.

MIT says it will be Trudeau's first visit to Cambridge since he was elected prime minister in 2015.

Advertisement

Trudeau's three-day trip to the U.S. also included a stop at New York University, where he gave a commencement speech on Wednesday urging graduates to embrace diversity and not cocoon themselves in an ideological "bubble."

The visit comes amid talks between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over whether to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement.