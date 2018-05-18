This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Dialogue began in Nicaragua seeking to calm a political crisis that has seen more than 60 people killed during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations. The family of one of the dead created an altar for their loved one, while protesters turned their anger on government-sponsored "Trees of Life" sculptures that dot the capital, pulling them down, burning them or defacing them with graffiti.

Rio de Janeiro hosted the UFC women's mixed martial arts bouts as well as a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazil's Flamengo and Ecuador's Emelec. In Mexico, the Santos soccer club won its semifinal round to advance to the championship.

Venezuela's main opposition parties called for a boycott of this Sunday's presidential election, which President Nicolas Maduro is widely expected to win.

With Catholic Church sex abuse scandals continuing to roil Chile, cartoonist Eladio Valdes revealed that the Marist brother who taught him to draw also sexually abused him when he was 10. Masked women clashed with Chilean police during protests against sexual abuse and sexism in education.

Argentines who blame the International Monetary Fund for introducing policies that led to the country's 2001 economic implosion protested the government's decision to seek IMF financing to help deal with a slumping peso.

Mourners in Mexico paid respects to a mayoral candidate who was shot to death in broad daylight ahead of July 1 general elections, making him the second mayoral hopeful assassinated during the week.

The cruise ship Norwegian Bliss became one of the largest vessels to ever navigate the Panama Canal.

Brazilians marked two months since the slaying of City Councilwoman Mariella Franco, who was known for social work in poor and marginalized shantytowns and for her outspoken criticism of police violence.

