MIAMI (AP) — A gigantic $4 billion retail and entertainment complex close to the Everglades that would become the largest mall in North America has won government approval after years of debate.

The Miami-Dade County Commission voted after a daylong debate Thursday in favor of American Dream Miami. More than a mall, its developers say, it includes theme-park attractions, including an indoor ski slope, submarine ride, water park, skating rink, retail shops and restaurants and 2,000 hotel rooms.

Although it's close to the environmentally sensitive Everglades, most concerns focused on traffic. Canadian developer Triple Five estimates it would draw some 30 million visitors a year. Neighboring Broward County has threatened to sue if developers don't take steps to ease traffic gridlock.

Developers say the project will create 14,000 permanent jobs.