WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with the NATO secretary-general (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pointing to his work to push NATO countries to increase their defense spending as he meets at the White House with the NATO leader.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (yehnz STOHL'-tehn-burg) says Trump's work is "really having an impact" on defense spending within the alliance.

Advertisement

Trump is asking Stoltenberg whether he'll give him "credit for that." The NATO leader says his leadership has been important.

The discussions are expected to focus on Trump's push to get fellow NATO leaders to increase their military spending along with troop training efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels in July.

Trump has pressured NATO members to bolster their military budgets to meet a benchmark of 2 percent of their GDP on defense annually.

___

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (yehnz STOHL'-tehn-burg) at the White House, but the two leaders aren't expected to hold a joint news conference.

A new conference Thursday wasn't announced by the White House. NATO had publicized plans for one but cautioned the schedule was subject to change.

The White House isn't immediately responding to requests for comment.

The meeting comes on the anniversary of the start of the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.