SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to raping his girlfriend's mentally disabled daughter, which his girlfriend allegedly allowed in exchange for bill payments and cash.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 69-year-old John Leone, of Methuen, was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and indecent assault and battery.

The woman was 25 by the time Leone was arraigned in 2015. Leone told investigators he started having sex with the woman in 2013 and he considered himself her mentor.

The victim's court-appointed guardian says the woman has an IQ of 49 and still believes in Santa Claus. Prosecutors say the victim was not capable of consenting to sex.

Criminal charges against Leone's girlfriend are pending.

