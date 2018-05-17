MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) — A school bus driver in Pennsylvania has been charged with driving under the influence while a student was still on board.

The Citizens' Voice reports police pulled over the Crestwood School District bus driver bus on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. because of a broken headlight.

According to a White Haven borough police affidavit, the officer observed the driver had glassy eyes, slurred speech, shaky hands and voice. The officer says the driver refused to step out of the vehicle because there was a child in the bus.

Police say she eventually exited after calling a supervisor, and failed a number of sobriety tests.

Forty-two-year-old Cindy Keil was also charged with endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest.

It's not clear how the child got home.

No phone number or attorney is listed for Keil.

