PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a kindergarten student found a bag of cocaine in another student's backpack at a Philadelphia charter school.

Police say the 6-year-old girl who found the cocaine Wednesday thought it was sugar and put the packet in her mouth. She started chewing on it, but didn't break the seal.

A teacher saw her with the bag and, suspecting it was drugs, took it away. The school then alerted authorities.

The girl and the student who owned the backpack were checked by a school nurse, who determined they had not ingested the drug. Officials also searched the backpacks of the other kindergarten students, but nothing else was found.

It's not clear how the cocaine ended up in the student's backpack. Authorities don't believe it came from his home.