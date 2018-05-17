LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The deal was announced Wednesday by the university and lawyers for 332 victims.

Brian Breslin, chairman of the school's governing board, says Michigan State is "truly sorry" for what Nassar's victims and families went through. The university didn't disclose how it will pay for the settlement.

Also, state regulators filed a complaint against Dr. William Strampel, who was dean of Michigan State's medical school and Nassar's former boss. Strampel is accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar.

Nassar sexually assaulted women and girls while working at Michigan State. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains athletes for the Olympics.

He is currently serving sentences that will likely keep him in prison for life.