A 5-week-old calf named Dainty is getting into royal wedding fever with a customised "Royal Union Jacket" tailored specially for the occasion.

As royal wedding fever sweeps the nation, UK based animal-wear company AniMac has jumped on board, designing the calf coat for Dainty.

AniMac, directed by Kiwi Nathan Thorowgood, will auction off the one-off garment following the wedding and will donate any proceeds to the Wilderness Foundation UK.

Dainty would also be hosting a Royal Wedding "Field" party, attended by her fellow calf friends and family.

Advertisement

Thorowgood said the cause was inspired by the royal wedding - for which Prince Harry and Megan Markle also requested that people donate to charities in lieu of wedding presents.

"We wanted to adapt one of our products to make it extra special for the wedding," Thorowgood explained.

"As a New Zealander, who now lives in the UK, the royal family has been an important part of my upbringing and heritage and we wanted to mark the occasion in a memorable way."

'

Royalists, and animal enthusiasts, from all over the world were being encouraged to bid for the royal-looking coat.

"Hopefully people all over the world will bid and AniMac can raise a lot of money for an excellent cause."