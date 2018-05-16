JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines jet headed Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted the call went out requesting a doctor. He didn't give details about the emergency, but says the person is now doing well and like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman confirmed the tweet came from Adams.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, was traveling to Mississippi ahead of public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant later tweeted back: "Nice job, Dr. Adams!"