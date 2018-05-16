PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ed Bradley, the award-winning television journalist who broke racial barriers at CBS News, is being honored in his hometown of Philadelphia with a mural.

Mural Arts Philadelphia says it will dedicate the work on Saturday in the west Philadelphia neighborhood where Bradley grew up.

It was designed by artist Ernel Martinez and depicts the journalist surrounded by images from his career. Schoolchildren helped paint the panels, which were created on squares of parachute cloth.

Bradley died of leukemia in 2006 at age 65.

He created a distinctive, powerful body of work during his 26 years on "60 Minutes."

In 1976 he became CBS' first black White House correspondent.

He landed many memorable interviews, including with Michael Jackson and the only TV interview with Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.