A burglar suspect in California, US, was caught on CCTV camera busting out some sweet moves after breaking into a business.

The man can be seen walking out of the business with a duffel bag and break-dancing, possibly to celebrate a successful break-in.

According to police, suspect David Seale used keys to enter the building, coming in and out 10 to 15 times, from midnight to 10am, stealing a laptop and cash. He then returned with the computer Tuesday morning.

"The mystery right now, is where did he get the keys," Fresno Police Lieutenant Joe Gomez said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.