A burglar suspect in California, US, was caught on CCTV camera busting out some sweet moves after breaking into a business.

The man can be seen walking out of the business with a duffel bag and break-dancing, possibly to celebrate a successful break-in.

According to police, suspect David Seale used keys to enter the building, coming in and out 10 to 15 times, from midnight to 10am, stealing a laptop and cash. He then returned with the computer Tuesday morning.

"The mystery right now, is where did he get the keys," Fresno Police Lieutenant Joe Gomez said.