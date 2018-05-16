FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed against California father accused of torturing children (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse returned to court to face new charges of felony child abuse.

Ina Rogers did not enter a plea Wednesday in Solano Superior Court.

Judge William J. Pendergast set bail for the 31-year-old Fairfield, California mother at $495,000, saying that she remains a danger to the children. It was unclear whether she was immediately taken into custody because reporters were ordered to leave the courtroom.

The children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to charges of torture and child cruelty and is being held on $5.2 million bail.

Authorities allege Rogers put the children in a situation that was likely to great bodily injury or death.

Both parents have denied the allegations.

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

Ina Rogers is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Solano County Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez filed a notice with the court Tuesday in the case against the 31-year-old.

The charges allege that Rogers caused the children to be in a situation that was likely to produce great bodily injury and death.

Rogers told reporters earlier this week that the allegations against her and her husband are false.

The children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to torture and child cruelty charges and is being held on $5.2 million bail.