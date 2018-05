RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Law enforcement officials say gunmen murdered a police officer during an attempted robbery in Rio de Janeiro, bringing to 49 the number of police officers shot and killed so far this year in Brazil's second biggest city.

The state police department's press office says the killing of the off-duty officer occurred Wednesday morning,

The press office says the gunmen apparently killed Robert Nogueira de Almeida when they discovered he was a police officer.