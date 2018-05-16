BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accepted to visit the European Parliament to explain his company's recent privacy issues and allegations that it misused personal data.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani said that Zuckerberg "will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week" and would meet with parliamentary leaders and experts on civil liberties and justice.

Zuckerberg's visit next week comes as an aggressive new European data protection law comes into effect that will give Facebook's millions of European users more control over what companies can do with what they post, search and click.

The European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation will be enforced from May 25.