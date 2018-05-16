JERUSALEM (AP) — When the Israeli creators of the Netflix show "Fauda" first came up with its concept, they doubted whether an action series based on the never-ending Mideast conflict would make for must-see TV.

But even with a dialogue primarily in Arabic, it became a smash success in Israel, winning awards and accolades for humanizing both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

It then surprisingly also garnered some fans among Palestinians and other Arabs before earning acclaim in Hollywood for depicting the drama of the gut-wrenching conflict and the human cost it exacts on both sides. No less a thriller authority than Stephen King lauded it on Twitter as "all killer and no filler."

Netflix calls it a "global phenomenon" viewed in 190 countries. Season 2 will be released on May 24.