KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's health ministry says 4,000 doses of the experimental Ebola vaccine have arrived in the capital, Kinshasa, amid the latest outbreak of the deadly disease.

Spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga says the vaccines will be sent to Mbandaka and Bikoro, the rural areas where two confirmed cases and several suspected cases have been reported.

The World Health Organization says more doses "should be deployed in the coming days." The experimental vaccine was shown to be highly effective in Guinea in 2015 during the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Ilunga says the ministry has recorded 42 cases of hemorrhagic fever in Congo's remote northwest. She says two cases of Ebola are confirmed, 20 are probable and 20 are suspected.

She says health experts have identified 500 contacts who are now being traced.