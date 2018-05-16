Macy's is soaring before the opening bell after surpassing all profit and revenue expectations for the first quarter of the year and raising its outlook.

Shares surged nearly 9 percent in Wednesday premarket trading.

For the period ended May 5, Macy's Inc. earned $139 million, or 45 cents per share. A year earlier, the company earned $78 million, or 26 cents per share.

Stripping out impairment charges and other costs, earnings were 48 cents per share. Excluding asset sales gains, earnings were 42 cents per share.

Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for earnings of 36 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $5.54 billion from $5.35 billion, also beating Wall Street's view.

Sales at owned stores open at least a year increased 3.9 percent. At owned and licensed locations, the metric climbed 4.2 percent.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in a written statement that the performance was helped by strength across its Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury and Macy's brands. The executive said results are improving at its stores, coupled with robust online and mobile growth.

Macy's and other department stores are trying to regroup as shoppers spend more online and on items other than the clothing on which the chains are very dependent. That has forced retailers to revamp their businesses, from closing poorly performing stores to changing their product lineups to expanding their online services.

Going forward, Macy's now foresees a fiscal 2018 adjusted profit in a range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. Revenue is now expected to be down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent. The chain's prior outlook was for an adjusted profit between $3.55 and $3.75 per share. It previously predicted revenue would be down 0.5 percent to 2 percent.

Macy's, which has corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, also announced that it's ending its China e-commerce joint venture with Fung Retailing Ltd. It will remain active on Alibaba's e-commerce platform TMall and social media channels.

