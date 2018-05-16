DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says two people have been killed and 19 others injured when a shell fired by "terrorist groups" fell in the heart of the Syrian capital.

State TV quoted Damascus police saying the shell which landed near Victoria bridge in central Damascus on Wednesday also caused damage.

Even though government forces have nearly gained full control of areas surrounding the capital from rebel forces, they are still battling remnants of Islamic State militants south of Damascus.

For years, the capital has seen repeated shelling from Damascus suburbs.