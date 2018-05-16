JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on developments related to Israel-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

State media reports that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has condemned the killing of Palestinians by Israel, saying "Palestinians are fighting for their homeland."

Rouhani, according to a report from state TV's news website, also said Iran will always support Palestinians' rights.

He said: "We will always stand against aggressors and oppressors and believe that the ultimate victory belongs to the oppressed and Palestinians."

Also on Wednesday, hundreds of hard-line Iranian students gathered in front of the former U.S. embassy to show their anger over the deaths of nearly 60 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday.

They also condemned the United States for its support of Israel and burned flags of both countries, shouting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

12:30 p.m.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says it has summoned a top Turkish diplomat to be reprimanded for his country's "harsh" treatment of Israel's ambassador to Turkey.

The ministry says Umut Deniz, the Turkish charge d'affaires in Tel Aviv, was being summoned Wednesday because of the "inappropriate treatment" of Israeli ambassador Eitan Naeh, who was expelled from Ankara following the deadly violence in Gaza.

The ministry says Naeh was subjected to a severe security screening during his departure from the airport in Istanbul that was intentionally captured by Turkish media.

Turkey has also asked Israel's consul general in Istanbul to leave as part of the expanding diplomatic spat between the countries.

11:40 a.m.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry says the country has asked Israel's consul general in Istanbul to temporarily leave amid an expanding diplomatic spat.

The ministry said Wednesday that Yosef Levi-Sfari was asked to leave "for some time."

Turkey on Tuesday temporarily expelled Israel's ambassador in Ankara after he was called into the ministry, where Turkey relayed its condemnation of Israel's use of deadly force on Gaza protesters

Nearly 60 people were killed and 2,700 were wounded in a protest on the Gaza border Monday.

Ambassador Eitan Na'eh was seen in Istanbul's main international airport en route to Tel Aviv.

Israel fired back Tuesday and asked the Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem to also temporarily leave. Turkey, strongly critical of the U.S. decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, had already recalled for consultations its ambassadors to Tel Aviv and Washington.

11:05 a.m.

Guatemala has opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the second country to do so after the United States.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales dedicated the embassy Wednesday just two days after a high-powered American delegation also marked the transfer of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it's fitting since Guatemala also followed the U.S. to be the second country to recognize Israel 70 years ago.

"You were always among the first," he said. "We remember our friends and Guatemala is our friend, then and now."

President Trump announced his decision on Jerusalem in December, triggering a joyous reaction from Netanyahu's government. The move infuriated the Palestinians, who claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital.

Paraguay says it will also relocate its embassy.