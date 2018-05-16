A Michigan man has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sex and fathering a child with his own 20-year-old daughter.

Gregory St Andre, 37, appeared in court to face two criminal counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

St Andre was arrested in Warren. Michigan, last week, but his aunt claims the abuse had been going on for a prolonged period of time, the Daily Mail reports.

Broken marriage: St Andre and his now-estranged wife (right) have five children together; the woman's has now filed for divorce. Photo / Facebook

"We've been through this for years," Michelle Truszkowski told Fox 2. "It's just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."

Police first learned of the suspected incest when St Andre's wife – and the alleged victim's own mother - contacted the authorities in late February, shortly after the 20-year-old woman gave birth to a son.

When questioned by police, St Andre claimed that he never had sex with his daughter, but he also did not deny being the biological father of her baby boy.

The 37-year-old suspect claimed that he "willingly" supplied a cup of his semen to his daughter, but he said he did not know what she did with the bodily fluid.

St Andre's estranged wife told police she and other relatives had suspected sexual abuse for over five years but claimed that police failed to act and they could not get help for the daughter.

The man's spouse told police that her husband had violated a no-contact order by repeatedly contacting his daughter through Snapchat. Photo / Facebook

St Andre's Facebook page suggests that he has five other children. Earlier this year, he described himself as being in a "complicated relationship."

The man's spouse, who has now filed for divorce, told police that her husband had violated a no-contact order by repeatedly contacting his daughter through Snapchat and calling her boyfriend.

During the hearing, a judge set St Andre's bond at US$60,000 and barred him for having any contact with his 20-year-old daughter, reported The Detroit News.

The suspect is due back in court on June 26 for a pre-trial hearing.