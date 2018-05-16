A black man in Tennessee said he was checking on a house he had recently purchased when a white woman in the neighbourhood got angry and called the cops because she thought he was breaking and entering.

Michael Hayes, a real estate investor, posted a video on YouTube of a woman harassing him and threatening him because she didn't want him in the neighbourhood.

In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times, Hayes said the woman told him he didn't belong there and demanded he leave.

Michael Hayes posted the video to YouTube of a woman shouting at him. Photo / Michael Hayes via YouTube

"The neighbour ran outside as I was removing the board from the door of the vacant house. She yelled at me asked me what the f*** was I doing?" he wrote at the beginning of the video.

"I very calmly explained to her that I have a contract on the house and was there to do my inspection. I showed her my business sign that I place in the yards of vacant properties so people will know why I am there."

Hayes said the woman continued to scream at him, and then called the police.

Michael Hayes said he showed the woman her business sign that explained why he was there. Photo / Michael Hayes via YouTube

"She also lies and says she knows the owner and he doesn't want anyone in his house although I also have a written statement allowing me to enter the house," Hayes said. "She calls the police on me so I wait for them. I have nothing to hide."

Hayes films as he waits by his car for cops to arrive. As he waits, the woman continue to yells at him from her porch.

When the police arrived he calmly explained what had happened. Photo / Michael Hayes via YouTube

When officers finally arrive, Hayes explains to them what happened. The woman gets angrier when she realises the officers are not going to arrest Hayes.

"Just go in there and do what you gotta do and hurry up. Hurry up!" she yells at Hayes. "Hurry up, do it and get out."

When the woman saw the police weren't arresting Hayes, she yelled at the officers. Photo / Michael Hayes via YouTube

The lady then gets into an argument with one of the officers, who threatens to arrest her.

The officer tells Hayes, "If you have any problems with her, I want you to call me back over here and she will go to jail today."

The police officers had to explain to the woman that if she threatened Hayes they would return to arrest her. Photo / Michael Hayes via YouTube

After finishing his inspection and leaving the house, Hayes recorded another video saying the woman called the police because he is black.

"I don't look threatening," he said. "I keep my business cards on me. I keep contracts on me. I keep signs on me, just so people will know, 'Hey. I'm here to look at a house'. But at the end of the day, she just did not want me in her neighbourhood."