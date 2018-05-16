SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Advocates say the terminally ill may suffer unnecessarily after a judge threw out a California law that allows adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia said Tuesday that lawmakers illegally passed the law during a special session devoted to other topics. The state attorney general has five days to appeal.

The law allows adults to obtain life-ending drugs if a doctor determines they have six months or less to live.

Opponents say it puts terminally ill patients at risk for coerced death and could become a way out for people who are uninsured or fearful of high medical bills.

Democratic Sen. Bill Monning of Carmel, who carried the original legislation, says there has been no reported abuse.