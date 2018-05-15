MILWAUKEE (AP) — A British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping the worldwide WannaCry computer virus said during a jailhouse call that he wrote code for someone who used it for the malware for which he's now charged.

The revelation comes from a transcript of the call prosecutors disclosed Tuesday, one day before a hearing where Marcus Hutchins will ask for the conversation to be suppressed, along with a two-hour FBI interview. Agents detained Hutchins last year in Las Vegas before he boarded a flight home to England.

Prosecutors allege Hutchins created and distributed malware known as Kronos that was designed to steal banking passwords.

Hutchins has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he didn't fully understand Miranda warnings because he's a foreigner and was also sleep-deprived after a week partying in Vegas.