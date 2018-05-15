A coffee shop and its employees are being praised after standing up to a man who went on a verbal tirade at a female customer wearing a headscarf.

In video captured by another customer the man turned to the woman, who was wearing a niqab, and asks, "Is it Halloween or something?"

She swiftly responded saying, "Do you know I am a Muslim?". She then inquires whether he has a problem with her religion to which he replied, "I don't like your religion. It says to kill me, and I don't want to be killed by you. How's that?"

The response leads to a hostile back-and-forth with the woman asking if the man has read the Koran, which he said he has "read enough of it".

Advertisement

A man was marched out of a coffee shop after he launched into a hostile rant at a Muslim woman. Photo / Twitter

The two continue to yell as the man moves away, saying he doesn't "want to talk" about the Bible.

But it was the actions of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf staff that have been praised around the globe.

The supervisor, who saw the whole incident unfold, refused to serve the man, telling him she doesn't serve racist people and to leave.

Why are you not serving him?" the Muslim woman asked the supervisor.

"Because he is disrupting a public place and being very racist," she says.

The supervisor was praised for standing up to the man who made hostile remarks to a Muslim woman. Photo / Twitter

A third person, customer Barry Landau, can also be heard defending the woman in the video.

"Get out of here f**king racist," Landau said. "I said get out of here! Why are you doing this to her?"

Thousands took to social media to thank the supervisor for her actions.

"Awesome this supervisor protect a customer from one of their racist customer. Great Job Tina ... #Respect and great job coffee bean," one person wrote.

Awesome this supervisor protect a customer from one of their racist customer. Great Job Tina....#Respect and great job coffee bean — it’s Rizki (@rizkimoh1) May 12, 2018

"Big round of applause to the victim, to the person defending her from the background and to @TheCoffeeBean. Hatred must not be the norm, it must not be the way, we cannot let it win," another wrote.

Big round of applause to the victim, to the person defending her from the background and to @TheCoffeeBean 🙌🏼👏🏼 Hatred must not be the norm, it must not be the way, we cannot let it win. #Peace #NoMoreHate #StopTheHate #HateSpeechIsNotFreeSpeech ✌🏼 — Azgard C. E. (@haladisch) May 13, 2018

One person suggested the supervisor receive a pay rise.

"OMG it took guts to do what this manager did and I give her props. She really is a great manager, she should get a raise. This was a shame, racism at its very worst."

OMG it took guts to do what this manager did and I give her props. She really is a great manager, she should get a raise. This was a shame, racism at it's very worst. — Kelly Smith-OHara (@Kellybear42) May 14, 2018

This latest incident comes a month after Starbucks became embroiled in a controversy over racism at a Philadelphia location where a manager called police after two black men came to wait for a friend, but didn't order anything. One was denied permission to use the restroom.

Police arrested the pair for trespassing, but Starbucks didn't press charges and both the coffee giant and police later apologised.