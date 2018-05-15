ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The first of two days of public interviews of prospective candidates to serve out the remainder of former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's term is set.

A state legislative committee is scheduled to interview seven applicants Tuesday afternoon in a hearing room in downtown Albany. Leading off will be Barbara Underwood, the solicitor general who's serving as acting attorney general. Among the others being interviewed is Assemblyman Daniel J. O'Donnell of Manhattan, actress Rosie O'Donnell's brother.

The Legislature has the authority under state law to appoint an attorney general, should the job become vacant.

Tuesday's interviews come a week after Schneiderman officially resigned following a report by The New Yorker that he had physically abused four women he had dated. Schneiderman has denied the accusations.

Advertisement

Six more candidates will be interviewed Wednesday.