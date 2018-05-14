TOP STORIES:

CRI--IRELAND-PAKISTAN

DUBLIN — Ireland has an outside chance of winning its inaugural cricket test after Kevin O'Brien leads a second-innings recovery with an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan by 139 runs heading into the final day. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-GUERRERO BANNED

GENEVA— Peru captain Paolo Guerrero is banned from playing at the World Cup because of a positive doping test he said was caused by contaminated tea. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 430 words, photo.

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Novak Djokovic is not looking too far ahead after beating Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open. He's filed to reach the quarterfinals in six straight tournaments. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--ITALIAN OPEN-VINCI RETIRES — Ciao Roberta: Vinci bids tennis a teary goodbye in Rome. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL SQUAD

SAO PAULO — A recovering Neymar is confirmed and injured leader Dani Alves is replaced by Danilo and Fagner in a Brazil World Cup squad of few surprises. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA SQUAD

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Injured striker Sergio Aguero and midfielder Lucas Biglia are in the preliminary, 35-player Argentina squad for the World Cup. By Debora Rey. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-MEXICO SQUAD — Mexico picks Marquez for likely 5th World Cup. By Carlos Rodriguez. SENT: 310 words.

— SOC--WCUP-NIGERIA SQUAD — 2 surprises in Nigeria's provisional WCup squad. SENT: 380 words, photo.

— SOC--WCUP-EGYPT SQUAD — El-Hadary on way to becoming oldest to play at a World Cup. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-TUNISIA SQUAD — Tunisia coach calls up 29 players for World Cup camp. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--WCUP-CROATIA SQUAD —Modric, Rakitic headline Croatia squad. SENT: 210 words, photo.

— SOC--WCUP-RUSSIA — Russia cuts World Cup squad player who faced doping case. SENT: 320 words, photo.

— SOC--WCUP-CAS-MOROCCO — Morocco loses appeal to recruit Spain forward El Haddadi. SENT: 120 words.

BKN--WARRIORS-ROCKETS

HOUSTON — The showdown to settle the West begins when James Harden and the top-seeded Rockets host Stephen Curry and Golden State in Game 1 of the conference finals. The Warriors eye a fourth straight NBA Finals. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0100 GMT.

GLF--SIMPSON'S REDEMPTION

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Webb Simpson credits everyone around him for winning The Players Championship, in some respects his most important victory. Thank-you notes also are in order for the USGA and R&A, which took away his belly putter. Simpson blieves it made him even better. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-SERENA — Serena Williams' coach says she will return for French Open. SENT: 190 words, photo.

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Bangalore crush Punjab by 10 wickets in must-win IPL game. SENT: 410 words.

— SOC--ITALY-COACH — Roberto Mancini is Italy coach. SENT: 180 words.

— SOC--PSG-TUCHEL — PSG hire Thomas Tuchel as the new coach. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 330 words, photo.

— HKO--WORLDS — Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 350 words, photos.

