WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian company indicted in the special counsel investigation says the U.S. government hasn't shown it intentionally broke the law.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC was indicted in February, accused in a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election through a covert social media campaign.

In a court filing Monday, lawyers for the company say special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a "case that has absolutely nothing to do with any links or coordination between any candidate and the Russian Government."

The lawyers want the judge to review the instructions prosecutors gave to the grand jury that issued the indictment.

They say there's no allegation in the indictment that the company intended to break the law, even though the specific laws at issue require the government to show willfulness.