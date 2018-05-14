ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal stabbing at a university dorm in Northern California (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Police in Northern California say a man stabbed to death in a college dorm and his attacker were not students at Sonoma State University.

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Monday the two were acquaintances and were visiting friends on campus.

Advertisement

Lyons says the victim was a 26-year-old man from Sonoma County. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

He says police arrested 19-year-old Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa in the killing Sunday.

The stabbing at the Sauvignon Village happened as students prepared for finals week.

The dorm is described on the university's website as a housing option for freshmen at the 9,400-student university.

University officials say in a statement counselors are available to those students affected and that arrangements will be made if they can't take their final exams or submit their final assignments.

They say finals will proceed as scheduled.

___

2:09 a.m.

Police say a man was stabbed to death inside a college dorm Sunday night in Northern California. Another man has been arrested.

The Press Democrat reports that Sonoma State University officials wouldn't say if the victim or the suspect was enrolled at the university. Sonoma State is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Campus police were called to Sauvignon Village residential community Sunday evening and found the man's remains.

Both the university and police declined to identify either the victim or suspect or provide any detailed information about the incident.

The Sauvignon Village community is described on the university's website as a housing option for freshmen at the 9,400-student university.

A university spokesman says there is no further risk to students and finals will begin Monday as scheduled.