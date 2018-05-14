The police headquarters in Indonesia's second largest city has been attacked by suspected militants who detonated explosives from a motorcycle, a day after suicide bombings at three churches in the city by members of one family killed at least eight people.

Indonesian police say four officers and six civilians have been wounded in the attack.



CCTV footage of the attack shows at least one explosion as two motorcycles, each with two people aboard, drive into a security checkpoint.

The footage of today's attack shows the motorcycles, moving closely together, pull up alongside a car and four officers manning opposite sides of the checkpoint.

At the moment of the explosion, two apparent civilians are walking into the checkpoint just meters from the motorcycles.

A split second after the first blast, a possible second blast is seen.

One of the bystanders apparently escapes serious injury and the fate of the second is unclear.

Three of the officers at the checkpoint are standing right by the motorbikes when the detonation happens.

Just a day after church attacks

Police say the family that carried out Sunday's suicide bombings had returned to Indonesia from Syria and included girls aged 9 and 12. All six members of the family died.

Separately on Sunday, three members of another family were killed when homemade bombs exploded at an apartment in Sidoarjo, a town bordering Surabaya, police say.

Indonesia's president condemned Sunday's attacks as "barbaric."

IS claimed responsibility for the church attacks in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

It didn't mention anything about families or children taking part and said there were only three attackers.Indonesia's deadliest terrorist attack occurred in 2002, when bombs exploded on the tourist island of Bali, killing 202 people in one night, mostly foreigners.

But the fact that children were involved in Sunday's attacks in Surabaya shocked and angered the country.

Officers remove the wreckage of a motorcycle from the site of an attack outside a church in Surabaya. Photo / AP

Officers inspect one of the sites of church attacks in Surabaya. Photo / AP

Jemaah Islamiyah, the network responsible for the Bali attacks, was obliterated by a sustained crackdown on militants by Indonesia's counterterrorism police with US and Australian support.

A new threat has emerged in recent years, inspired by IS attacks abroad.

Experts on militant networks have warned for several years that the estimated 1100 Indonesians who traveled to Syria to join IS posed a threat if they returned home.