A passer-by was caught on camera casually dragging a little boy away from his brother and a playmate on the street in south-east China.

The boy was luckily saved by his elder brother in the suspected abduction attempt as his brother ran up to him and dragged him back.

Police found the man and he claimed that he was just 'playing with him'.

Chilling CCTV footage posted online shows a man in black top walks towards three children outside a household appliance shop in Fenggang, Dongguan city of Guangdong Province on May 9, noon.

The man, known by his surname Zhu, walks past and casually drags a little boy away by the chin.

He then holds onto the boy's hand and appears to be taking him away.

The boy's elder brother noticed and quickly followed. He grabbed his younger brother from the back and pulled him away from Mr Zhu.

Mr Zhu quickly gave up and walked away.

According to KanKan News, the boys' parents reported the attempted abduction to local police.

Fenggang Police tracked down on Mr Zhu and took him to the police station in the afternoon on the same day.

Mr Zhu claimed that he was only 'playing with the child' and had no intention to abduct or snatch the boy away.

The case is still undergoing investigation.