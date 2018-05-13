KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak.

Tourism Official Gyanendra Shrestha says eight Sherpa guides were successful in reaching the summit on Sunday. Since the weather is clear, scores of climbers are expected to follow in the next couple of days.

They're among the first climbers to reach the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit this spring climbing season. Some 340 foreign climbers and many Nepalese Sherpa guides are attempting to climb Everest this month.

Expert Sherpa guides are chosen to open up the path to the summit and fix ropes for other climbers.