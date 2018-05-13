North Korea said that it will dismantle its nuclear test site in less than two weeks, in a dramatic event that would set up leader Kim Jong Un's summit with US President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore. Trump welcomed the "gracious gesture."

In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said all of the tunnels at the country's northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed. Kim had already revealed plans to shut the test site by the end of May during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae In last month. Analysts say that while the closure of the site is important, it doesn't represent a material step towards full denuclearisation.

"A ceremony for dismantling the nuclear test ground is now scheduled between May 23 and 25," depending on weather, the Foreign Ministry's statement said, adding that foreign journalists will be invited to witness the dismantling. The statement didn't address allowing experts on the site.

South Korea has said Kim has genuine interest in dealing away his nuclear weapons in return for economic benefits. But there are doubts about whether Kim would ever agree to fully relinquish the weapons he probably views as his only guarantee of survival.

During their meeting at a border truce village, Moon and Kim vaguely promised to work toward the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean Peninsula, but made no references to verification or timetables.

North Korea for decades has pushed a "denuclearisation" that bears no resemblance to the US definition. The North has been vowing to pursue nuclear development unless the US removes its 28,500 troops from the peninsula and the nuclear umbrella over South Korea and Japan. Some experts believe Kim may try to drag out the process or seek a deal in which he gives away his ICBMs but retains some of his shorter-range arsenal in return for a reduced US military presence in the South. This could satisfy Trump but undermine the alliance between Washington and Seoul.

North Korea has invited the outside world to witness the dismantling of its nuclear facilities before. In June 2008, broadcasters were allowed to show the demolishing of a cooling tower at the Nyongbyon reactor site. The North went on to conduct its second nuclear test in May 2009.

- AP