A huge, hairy sea creature has been found washed up on a beach in the Philippines - sparking fears it is an omen that a natural disaster is looming.

The body of the mystery 6m-long animal surfaced in the town of San Antonio in Oriental Mindoro province about 7pm on Friday, local time.

Villagers flocked to see the enormous carcass of the "globster" - an unidentified organic mass - and pose for selfies, said the Daily Mail.

Marine workers took samples from the strange creature, which is 1.2m wide at one end and 600cm wide at the other.

They said the greyish white blob smelled "awful" and like "something from another planet".

Some residents feared the dead animal was a warning that a natural disaster might be on the horizon.

"An earthquake is heading for Oriental Mindoro," said Tam Maling.

"The big globster is a sign of something bad coming. Please pray for us."

Mother-of-two Imelda Mariz said: "I couldn't believe what it was, I've never seen anything like it. In God's name, I was shocked.

"The children were scared it was a dead monster. Nobody knows what it is yet."

Government workers are to dispose of the beast, which they believe could be a dead whale.

Fishery law enforcement officer Vox Krusada said: "For now we can say it is a whale, but the exact species is still unknown.

"The tissue samples are now sent to our lab for DNA analysis. The local government of Gloria will now bury the carcass.

"It smells awful. It smells like something from another planet.

"I really experienced the full power of its smell because I'm the one who took the tissue samples. I almost puked.

"I felt better after taking a bath but the stench still lingers in my nose."

A similar "globster" creature washed up in the Philippines in February last year.

Officials believed the beast, which was found on Dinagat Island, was an orca or a manatee.