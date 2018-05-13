Iraq: Iraqis voted in their first national election since Isis upended the political and social order in the country, casting ballots that will help determine how Iraq's next government leans in a region increasingly marked by fierce global rivalries. Nearly 7000 candidates, representing conservative, Islamist, liberal, secular, communist and military political streams, are vying for 329 seats in Iraq's Parliament. The poll was devoid of the usual terrorist violence that has marred previous Iraqi elections, and there were few reports of irregularities. But calls to boycott the contest over a lack of substantive policy debate appeared to resonate with voters, and turnout was low. Iraq's election commission said that only 44 per cent of the 22 million eligible voters participated - a steep decline from 62 per cent in both 2014 and 2010.

Malaysia: New Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad appointed an ethnic Chinese as finance minister, the first ethnic minority to hold the powerful post in 44 years. In addition to naming Lim Guan Eng, Mahathir also named former Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as home affairs minister and Mohamad Sabu as defence minister. The three are leaders of the four parties in Mahathir's alliance, which scored a stunning election victory last week by ousting the coalition that had ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957. Mahathir also said a special five-member council would be set up to advise the government on economic and financial matters. Mahathir also said he had instructed the immigration department to blacklist scandal-ridden former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife from leaving the country. Mahathir said there was sufficient evidence for an investigation into Najib, in reference to a massive corruption scandal.

Environment: A new lava fissure has opened up on Hawaii's Big Island in the vicinity of a geothermal energy plant. The US Geological Survey said minor lava spatter erupted from the new fissure, which brings the total number of fissures to 16. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the fissure opened 1.5km northeast of the last fissure and east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. No significant lava flow has been reported so far. Plant workers last week removed pentane stored at the site as a precaution.

Portugal: Pre-competition favourite Netta Barzilai won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel with her song Toy. Barzilai beat out competition from 42 other countries' performers to claim the music extravaganza's annual crown at the Grand Final in Lisbon, Portugal. There was a strong field of contestants at this year's event, and the Israeli entry topped close competition from Cyprus, Austria, Sweden and Germany.

Barzilai racked up 529 points, compared with 436 for runner-up Cyprus and 342 for third-place Austria.

United States: Twenty-two world records have been set at a Christie's auction, including the US$832 million total for the priciest private collection of artworks and other treasures, owned by Peggy and David Rockefeller. The late couple's family is donating all proceeds from the sale to charity. The finally tally that ended the sale in New York is about twice the previous record of US$484 million from a 2009 Paris sale of designer Yves Saint Laurent's estate.

Italy: Romans have a new metro station, but they'll still have to brave ageing, overcrowded buses that sometimes burst into flames if they want to take public transport into the heart of Italy's capital. The subway stop was inaugurated near Piazza San Giovanni, a busy interchange, extending the C line from eastern, working-class neighbourhoods to the edge of the capital's historic heart. The opening, years behind schedule, brings some relief to Rome's commuters. Recently, a bus exploded on its route in a thunderous blast that sent up thick smoke not far from Trevi Fountain. The bus was one of about a dozen vehicles in the city's fleet this year to go aflame, forcing drivers to evacuate frightened passengers. Passengers descending into the new station can admire ancient Roman artifacts discovered during the tunnel's careful excavation.

United States: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told staffers that an aide's recent comment about Senator John McCain was inappropriate but shouldn't have been leaked to the media. Sanders told communications' staffers in a private meeting that it was inappropriate for aide Kelly Sadler to dismiss McCain's opinion during a recent closed-door meeting because, Sadler said, "he's dying anyway." Sanders said the leak was selfish and distracted from the President's agenda. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Netherlands: A group of tourists had an unsettling experience at a Dutch wildlife park when they got out of their car and several cheetahs chased them back inside the vehicle.

A video widely aired on Dutch media showed a group of four adults, one of them carrying a young child, rushing back to a car at the Beekse Bergen park as at least three cheetahs moved toward them. The park's general manager, Niels de Wildt, told local broadcaster Omroep Brabant that the visitors made a lucky escape, "but what possessed these people is a mystery to me." De Wildt says the park has clear warnings in several languages advising visitors not to get out of their cars while driving through animal enclosures.

