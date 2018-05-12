After spending the afternoon at a golf course, President Donald Trump has expressed his enthusiasm for North Korea's announcement that it will dismantle its nuclear test site.

"North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!" Trump tweeted early Saturday evening, reports Daily Mail.

Trump spent part of the day at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, arriving around 10am and departing at 3.18pm. In what has become a rarity for his presidency, Trump was actually captured on the links by a CNN photographer with a telephoto lens.

Earlier Saturday morning, North Korea said it will hold a "ceremony" for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25 in what would be a dramatic but symbolic prelude to Kim Jong Un's summit with Trump next month.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that all of the tunnels at the country's northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed.

The North said it plans to invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.

Kim had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

The nuclear facility was hidden in Mount Mantap and suffered multiple landslides following the bomb tests.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if North Korea agrees to surrender its nuclear arsenal, Washington will work with Pyongyang to rebuild its tiny economy.

"If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearise, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends."