A knifeman was shot dead by police after he went on a stabbing rampage in central Paris, killing one person and injuring at least five others.

French authorities say the knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured five in the Opera District.

Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one, seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two. Paris police said the attacker died.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attack suspect and reason for the attack are unclear.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

The French government denounced the attack as "odious".

Journalist Charles Pellegrin said: "I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife.

"Once back inside we heard sirens and two gunshots.

"I then spoke to eye witnesses who told me a man stabbed multiple people at random."

And witness Fiona Zanetti tweeted: "I was in a restaurant rue saint Augustin in the 2eme arrondissement, crowd panic, blood, a guy with a knife in the streets and people screaming, avoid the area if you can."

She added: "Me and my friend managed to run away when the police started to block the streets I'm good at home, but please share so people don't go there."

