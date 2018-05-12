Fraud charges have been filed against two members of a secretive church in North Carolina in an alleged unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church despite the struggling economy.

As part of an investigation into physical and emotional abuse at the Word of Faith Fellowship Church in Spindale, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported in September that authorities were looking into unemployment dealings of congregants and their businesses.

Seventy-two-year-old Dr. Jerry Gross and his 51-year-old son, Jason Lee Gross were charged Friday with wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Ashville. The charges are in a criminal bill of information, which generally means defendants plan to waive indictment and plead guilty. They will appear in court May 25.