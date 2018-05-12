A woman from Indiana, US, who is already serving a life sentence for killing her lover and serving his remains at a barbecue, has reportedly confessed to other murders.

Last month, Kelly M. Cochran, 34, was sentenced to 65 years in prison after confessing to killing her husband, Jason Cochran, but she was already serving life in prison for killing and dismembering a previous lover, Chris Regan, who disappeared in 2014.

Cochran injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin before smothering him with a pillow. She is also suspected of serving Regan's remains at a barbecue with neighbours.

She may be responsible for as many as nine other deaths.

An upcoming documentary called Dead North probes other possible murders that may be linked to the woman. Her family reportedly believes she may have killed another nine people and buried their bodies at different locations.

Friends and family recounted to investigators how Cochran allegedly served her lover's remains to neighbours at a barbecue.

It wasn't until her husband died in February 2016 of a suspected overdose that more details about Regan's death came to light.

Two women on opposites sides of the law. This story is chilling. #DeadNorth premieres May 28 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/HEwOGtpF1u — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) May 8, 2018

Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo, who investigated Regan's disappearance, said she met Cochran and her husband during the probe.

Later on, investigators found she murdered her husband as well.

Cochran reportedly admitted she and her husband lured Regan inside their home, shot him and dismembered him, before dumping his remains in the woods.

According to the woman, it was part of a "pact" she had made with her husband to "kill off anyone involved in their extramarital affairs".

Things took another wrong turn when Cochran got angry at her husband and, according to court documents, killed him as revenge for murdering her lover.

She was sentenced to life in prison in May 2017 for Regan's murder and sentenced on April 18 for her husband's murder.

According to the investigators, her brother said he feared she was a serial killer.

"The toll of this case on Frizzo's career [is] significant. Despite disagreements with the Iron River City Manager regarding her 'bull-headed' investigation style, Frizzo remains adamant that the case isn't closed," a news release stated.

"The City Manager relieves Frizzo of her duties just as Kelly admits to having other 'friends' buried in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Minnesota; however, the identities and specific locations of these bodies remain a mystery to this day."