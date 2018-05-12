Shocking video shows a teacher ordering six of her students aged 4 to pelt another student with rocks to "teach him a lesson".

The horrifying incident allegedly took place at the Teach N Tend Daycare in Forrest City, Arkansas on or around April 26.

Police say they received an email with cell phone video showing about a half-dozen children pelt another student with stones at the urging of their teacher, reports Daily Mail.

The video was sent to police by another teacher who is said to have witnessed the incident, according to Fox 13 TV.

The witness said she and other employees of the daycare center were outside with kids when they say a teacher tell a child to sit down.

The child, 4, allegedly picked up rocks and threw them on the ground.

The child's teacher than told other students to throw rocks at the boy to teach him a lesson.

About six students are seen hurling rocks at the boy, who is on his knees and crying.

The officer who saw the video said: "I observed approximately 6 toddlers throwing rocks at a white male toddler.

"The toddler is kneed down covering his face crying.

"A background voice says, 'He'll learn to stop, ok that's enough'."

The teacher who allegedly egged on the students to hurl rocks has been interviewed by police.

So far, no arrests have been made.