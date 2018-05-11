TOP STORIES:

TEN--MADRID OPEN

MADRID — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal plays Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarterfinals, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev faces John Isner. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SOC--FIFA?S BUSY MONTH

GENEVA — FIFA has set up a hectic month of soccer politics before the World Cup kicks off in Russia. President Gianni Infantino is driving his agenda of new and bigger competitions that could set him up for re-election next year, even as FIFA is also preparing for an eve-of-tournament vote in Moscow to decide who hosts the 2026 World Cup. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1600 GMT

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

PRAIA A MARE — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia on the seventh stage, as this year's race goes to mainland Italy for the first time for a flat 159-kilometer (99-mile) route along the Calabrian coast from Pizzo to Praia a Mare. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — The United States is looking for a fifth straight win at the ice hockey world championship against newcomer South Korea. Host Denmark needs points against Norway to keep its hopes alive for a quarterfinal spot. Also, it's Czech Republic vs. Belarus and France vs. Austria. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT and 400 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-SPANISH GP

BARCELONA, Spain — Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the first practice session for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 370 words, photos. Will be updated with afternoon session.

CAR--F1-SPANISH GP-RED BULL

BARCELONA, Spain — Things have changed at Red Bull. The team appears to be putting a limit on the freedom it gives its drivers after seeing them crash into each other in the race at Azerbaijan. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CAR--F1-SPANISH GP-KUBICA'S RETURN

BARCELONA, Spain — Williams struggled in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday but Robert Kubica did enough to show himself that he still has what it takes to make a full return to Formula One. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-NEUER

MUNICH — Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes says goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is making good progress and "has everything that a goalkeeper needs," raising fans' hopes that the Germany captain will be able to play at the World Cup. SENT: 170 words.

SOC--UEFA-BUFFON CHARGED

NYON, Switzerland — Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA after aggressive behavior toward the referee during his team's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid. SENT: 150 words.

SOC--WCUP-POLAND

MOSCOW — Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny are set to make their World Cup debuts after being included in Poland's preliminary squad. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--WCUP-SARANSK

MOSCOW — A guide to Saransk, one of Russia's 11 host cities for the World Cup. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-RUSSIA

MOSCOW — Russia announced its preliminary World Cup squad on Friday and included a player who was investigated by FIFA over alleged doping. SENT: 230 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Marseille travels to Guingamp in the French league hoping to move to second place in the standings ahead of next week's Europa League final against Atletico Madrid. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

CRI--IRELAND-PAKISTAN

DUBLIN — Ireland had a wet welcome to test cricket on Friday with the morning session of its one-off match against Pakistan wiped out following overnight rain. SENT: 170 words, photos. Will be updated at tea.

GLF--PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Dustin Johnson was part of a six-way tie for the lead going into the second round of The Players Championship. Tiger Woods was right on the cut line. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

WITH:— GLF--PLAYERS-THE SHOW — Mickelson, Woods fail to deliver in mega pairing at Players. By Mark Long. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— GLF--PLAYERS-NOTEBOOK — By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 800 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

GLF--SICILIAN OPEN

AGRIGENTO, Sicily — Ryan Evans and Lucas Bjerregaard share the lead going into the second round of the European Tour's Sicilian Open. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1700 GMT.

OLY--ANTI-DOPING REPORT

Questions over the integrity of sample-collection bottles led to frustration from athletes this year at the Winter Olympics, including two who tightened their bottles so tightly they cracked the caps. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 470 words, photos.

OLY--SAPPORO BID

TOKYO — The Japanese city of Sapporo seems to be having second thoughts about bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics and could focus instead on the 2030 Games. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 470 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Wellington-based Hurricanes extended their winning streak in Super Rugby to nine games with a 36-15 win on Friday over the Auckland-based Blues, which had its 16th straight loss to a New Zealand rival. SENT: 380 words.

HKN--PLAYOFFS-NEW BLOOD

The NHL's final four teams left have combined for one Stanley Cup victory for the first time in history. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--PLAYOFFS-SO MANY ROOKIES

ARLINGTON, Virginia — The Washington Capitals have never used more rookies during a single postseason than the half-dozen who helped Alex Ovechkin and Co. reach the Eastern Conference final. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--CONNECTED AT HIP

CLEVELAND — Boston playoff star Jayson Tatum and Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue are cousins. The Cavaliers and Celtics might as well be. By Tom Withers. SENT: 940 words, photos.

BBA--TWINS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, California — Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth homer and an RBI double in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking home run against Dellin Betances (1-2) leading off the eighth inning, just beyond Aaron Judge's reach at the right-field wall, and the Boston Red Sox rebounded after wasting a four-run lead to beat New York 5-4 Thursday night and send the Yankees to only their second loss in 19 games. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

BBO--BAKER'S TIME

BERKELEY, California — Dusty Baker can now watch his college freshman son Darren play baseball regularly after all those years of Baker managing in the major leagues. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

BBO--PALMEIRO-PLAYING AT 53

CLEBURNE, Texas — Rafael Palmeiro isn't playing for an independent minor league team at age 53 just so he can be teammates with his son. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 700 words, photos.

COM--INDIAN JOURNALIST HELD

BRISBANE, Australia — An Indian journalist charged with attempting to smuggle a group of his countrymen into Australia for the Commonwealth Games will spend at least six more weeks in custody after having his case adjourned on Friday. SENT: 170 words.

